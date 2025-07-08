Top haircuts for wavy hair – 2025’s trendiest looks

Woman with curly hair. Photo: Freepik

Wavy hair is more than just a texture; it's a character. It has a mind of its own, sometimes turning into luxurious waves and other times resembling a desert storm. There's a secret, though: the right haircut can tame this wild hair without the use of curling irons.

Three proven haircuts that suit wavy hair

Wavy Layers

They're like highlights for natural beauty. Layers of different lengths add volume, remove heaviness, and prevent hair from sticking together in a triangle. This style looks good on medium and long hair. The hair grows back beautifully, so there's no need to go to the stylist every three weeks.

Wavy layers. Photo from Instagram

French bob

If you want a shorter, stylish look, this is it. A bob with inner layers allows your hair to flow freely downward. Nothing sticks out, and it won't 'puff up' like a dandelion. Plus, it requires minimal styling effort for maximum chic.

French bob. Photo from Instagram

Shag style

It's not just a trend anymore — it's love! Think layered tips, a little chaos, and a lot of volume. The shaggy look is light and relaxed. This hairstyle gives the impression that you woke up, shook your head, and are ready to take on the day. It looks especially good on medium-length hair.

Shaggy. Photo from Instagram

The key is to embrace your natural texture instead of fighting it. Choose a haircut that highlights your waves, and they will thank you for it. Additionally, these haircuts suit women of all ages, and as you've learned, they're easy to style.

