The most fashionable jackets of spring 2025 — by blogger Jessica Skye

A girl in a jacket. Photo: Freepik

Spring 2025 offers fashionistas a wide range of stylish jackets that not only keep you warm on chilly days, but also become a key element of your look. This season, feel free to experiment with styles that combine classic, comfort and modern trends.

Blogger Jessica Skye showed the most fashionable options that will help you stand out from the crowd.

What jackets are in trend in 2025

Suede jacket

Suede is all about luxury and sophistication. For Spring 2025, classic and more modern styles remain in vogue. Cropped versions in rich browns are perfect for everyday outfits. Jackets can be minimalist or embellished with fringe, embroidery or metallics.

Suede jacket. Photo from Instagram

How to wear:

— Straight jeans + a basic T-shirt + a suede jacket = a fail-proof everyday outfit.

— Pair with sneakers for comfort or ankle boots for a stylish look.

— Add accessories: minimalist silver or gold jewelry will complete the outfit.

Country style jacket

A style with a touch of cowboy aesthetics is back in style! These jackets combine classic rustic style with modern accents. Featuring a contrasting collar that can be white, black, blue or even red.

Country style jacket. Photo from Instagram

How to wear:

— Loose-fit jeans or trousers + a plaid shirt = the perfect country-style look.

— Footwear: cowboy boots or comfy sneakers.

— Accessories: a belt with a large buckle, a leather bag, or a hat to complete the outfit.

These jackets are designed to look casual and give even the simplest outfits a streetwear feel.

Beige denim jacket — a new take on the classic

Denim never goes out of style, but this spring it's all about light pastels. Instead of the usual blue, use beige or cream to add elegance and versatility to the look.

Denim jacket. Instagram photo

How to wear:

— Pair with a white T-shirt or long-sleeve for a light and effortless look.

— Complete the outfit with wide-leg jeans or classic trousers.

— Choose accessories in similar shades: a suede bag, beige loafers, or a burgundy baseball cap will perfectly finish the look.

This jacket is suitable for any situation — from a walk to a meeting with friends or a trip out of town.

