Fashionable hats and scarves — Wwhat to wear in February 2025

This year's winter is surprising: there was almost no snow, but the frost in February was very noticeable. So don't rush to take off all your warm clothes - winter is not over yet. To avoid freezing and catching a cold, it is better not to neglect warm accessories.

Stylish accessories for winter 2025

A scarf is not only warmth, but also style

Some people think that a scarf can ruin an outfit, but this is not the case. If you choose the right one, it will not only keep you warm, but it will also be the highlight of your outfit. The best choice is a wool or cashmere stole: you can wrap it around your neck several times and fasten it with a brooch to prevent it from coming undone. It's also a stylish accent!

If you like understated classics, choose neutral tones — black, beige or gray. They work with any wardrobe. But if you want to brighten things up, go for a scarf in a rich color: red, green or blue. This will make the look more expressive. Prints are also in, especially floral and animal prints.

A hat is a head accessory for winter

Even when it's warm outside, a hat is essential. It protects you from the biting wind and completes your look. This season, minimalism is in — no unnecessary logos, glitter or sequins.

The most versatile styles are beanies, balaclavas, caps and ushanka hat. A beanie is an everyday option that works with both casual and business styles. A balaclava not only keeps your head warm, but also protects your neck. A cap adds vintage charm to the look, and an earflap is an ideal choice for those who appreciate warmth and comfort.

Winter can still surprise you, so warm accessories are still relevant. And if you buy a quality scarf or hat now, it will last more than one season.

