The best celebrity beauty procedures — what Hollywood stars do

Actress Jennifer Aniston. Photo: instagram.com/jenniferaniston

Hollywood stars always strive to look flawless, so they are ready to do anything for beauty and youth. And if earlier celebrities used to hide their secrets, now they are happy to tell fans about their beauty routine.

The editorial team of Novyny.LIVE tells you what procedures famous Hollywood actresses use.

Microneedle RF lifting

One of the most popular procedures among the stars. Lindsay Lohan and Kim Kardashian are particular fans of this particular method for maintaining youthful skin. Microneedle RF lifting uses tiny needles with radiofrequency energy to stimulate collagen production, resulting in smoother, firmer skin.

Lindsay Lohan. Photo: instagram.com/lindsaylohan

Ultherapy

Jennifer Aniston’s favorite beauty treatment. The 56-year-old Friends star prefers deep skin rejuvenation with ultrasound. This procedure stimulates collagen production through special sound pulses that penetrate deep into the skin.

Jennifer Aniston. Photo: instagram.com/jenniferaniston

Bee therapy

This method is definitely not for the faint of heart, and Gwyneth Paltrow seems to be one of them. In order to get rid of scars and inflammation on the skin, the star decided to undergo a painful procedure during which you are stung by bees.

Gwyneth Paltrow. Photo: instagram.com/gwynethpaltrow

Vampire Facial

A few years ago, this procedure became a real sensation thanks to Kim Kardashian. During the "vampire facial", plasma from your own blood, which contains platelets, is used. It is injected into the skin using microneedles to accelerate cell turnover and reduce post-acne.

Kim Kardashian. Photo: instagram.com/kimkardashian

LED therapy

This procedure is perfect for those who are afraid of injections or bee stings. LED therapy uses light waves to penetrate different levels of the skin, reducing swelling and inflammation. Chrissy Teigen is a big fan of this particular method.

Chrissy Teigen. Photo: instagram.com/chrissyteigen

Earlier, we talked about the main makeup trends for 2025. Also, find out which accessory is a must-have in your wardrobe in the new season.