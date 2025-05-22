The ideal haircuts for thin hair — create a thick effect

A haircut. Photo: Freepik

Many people dream of lush, voluminous hair. But what if your hair is naturally thin and loses its shape quickly? The good news is that you can achieve the desired volume even without superpowers. The right haircut, simple tricks, and a good hairdresser are enough.

What will be better for thin hair?

Parting

If you've had a parting in the middle all your life, chances are that the hair on the top of your head has become thinner over time. This "track" visually adds age and takes away volume. One move and the picture changes: just move the parting deeper to the side. And if you add a little volumising spray and blow-dry your hair upside down, the result will surprise even you. It's as if the strands themselves are taking in air and rising.

Parting to one side. Photo from Instagram

Caesar, but a female one

It's not a story about Rome. It is a cool short haircut with torn bangs. Comb it forward and you get a slightly rebellious look. Lift it up and you get a mini-comb on your forehead that adds height. This option is a godsend for those who don't want to spend a lot of time styling, but still want to look bright.

Stylish haircut. Photo from Instagram

Bob with character

A classic bob is already half the battle when it comes to volume. And if you add texture, a little bit of light waves, the hair looks much thicker than it really is. It's better to avoid straight ends. A little bit of dishevelment, a little mess — and your hair will only "thank you".

Bob. Photo from Instagram

Volume

Not sure where to start? Start with your face. That is, add layers right next to it. This "portrait frame" creates the illusion of density and movement. And if you slightly curl these strands, softness and femininity will appear.

Nice haircut. Photo from Instagram

Stylish styling

Another option is an ultra-short haircut. These options are not for everyone, but they look very stylish. And the main thing is that you don't have to think about how to style it, where to comb it, what to twist it. Hair is like a new page. Besides, even if it doesn't work, it will grow back over time.

Short hair. Photo from Instagram

As you can see, thin hair is not a death sentence. You just need to know how to work with it. And then it will thank you with shine, lightness, and even volume.

