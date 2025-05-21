The most stylish hairstyles of this summer — trends that you want to try

A girl getting her hair cut. Photo: Freepik

The heat is no time for curling irons and hours in front of the mirror. In summer, you want lightness, not only in your clothes but also in your hair. This season, the trend is for very simple but stylish hairstyles that look cool without any extra effort. If you've been wanting to update your look for a long time, catch the 5 most fashionable options that will definitely become your favorites.

Hairstyles and styles to try this summer

French bob

It's a bob, only shorter. The ultra-feminine, slightly sloppy hairstyle that frames the face and emphasizes the cheekbones. Ideal for hot weather: it does not soar, does not get in the eyes. This bob has already conquered celebrities, and for good reason, because it suits almost everyone.

French bob. Photo from Instagram

Wolf haircut (shag)

For those who want drive in their hair. This haircut has a bold but light look: torn strands, volume, and all this without the need to style anything. The hair looks lively, and the look is fresh. Plus, it's suitable even for those with slightly unruly hair — you'll get the effect of "as if you did nothing, but look gorgeous".

Wolf haircut. Photo from Instagram

Mermaid Waves

It's not about frizz, it's about light waves that look like you've just come out of the sea. You don't need to pull or curl anything. A little texture spray is all you need. The hair seems to have fallen beautifully by itself. Ideal for long summer walks and sunset photos.

Mermaid Waves. Photo from Instagram

Goddess braids

No more classic tight braids. This summer, braids with soft waves that break out and create the effect of a light romantic mess are in fashion. This option is convenient on the road, on the beach, or at a festival — it's beautiful, practical, and protects your hair from the scorching sun. Add a ribbon or bead, and you'll have a hairstyle that everyone will remember.

A luxurious braid. Photo from Instagram

Accessories

When you don't know what to do with your hair, just add an accessory. A bright headband or fabric headband will make even an ordinary ponytail look stylish. Plus, it's comfortable and not hot.

Hair accessories. Photo from Instagram

Pastels, flowers, geometrics, even neon are in fashion — the main thing is that you like it. This is a quick way to refresh your look without a haircut.

