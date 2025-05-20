Breakup hair — Why do women change their haircut after a breakup?

A beautiful woman with a short haircut. Photo: Freepik

Sometimes, a relationship seems to be going well — until it suddenly falls apart. Sometimes it's a mutual decision, and sometimes you're the one who ends it. No matter how it happens, though, it hurts. Among all the ways to survive an emotional storm, one of the simplest is to cut your hair.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Advertisement

Why do women change their haircut after a breakup?

It's not just a trend anymore; it's a real internet phenomenon, with the hashtag #breakuphair. You don't just want a little trim; you want a radical change: a short, bright, new haircut. It's not just about a new haircut — it's about becoming a new you.

Changing your hair is an emotional milestone. It's like in movies when something important happens and the heroine immediately changes her appearance. We see our hair in the mirror every day. When everything in your soul has changed, you want that change to be reflected externally as well.

A woman with short hair. Photo: Freepik

Our bodies often express things that we are unable to put into words. A new color or length is a way to show: "I'm not the same as yesterday". It's not just about breaking up with a man, either. It can also be about the end of a period of time, such as a job, a move, or a stage in life.

Another thing to consider is that we believe hair holds energy. Since childhood, we've been told not to throw hair away anywhere and to protect the first cut because it "has power". So, subconsciously, we perceive a haircut as a cleansing — as if we are cutting off everything that holds us back.

A woman with a short haircut. Photo: Freepik

Of course, a haircut won't erase memories or restore peace of mind. However, it can be the first step. It's not a magical solution to all problems, but it's a sign that you are ready to start over.

Most importantly, don't listen to those who say: "Your hair is so beautiful. Why ruining it?" You don't owe anyone anything. If you feel the need for change, allow yourself to take this step. Let it be more than just a new hairstyle; let it be your way to regain control, even if only a little.

Earlier, we wrote about what trendy hairstyle you should pay attention to this season, as it doesn't take much time to style.

We also reported on the 2000s hairstyle that Hailey Bieber brought back into fashion.