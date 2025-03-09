Trendy sweaters for spring 2025 — V-neck in the spotlight

A girl in a stylish sweater. Photo: Freepik

In the Spring-Summer 2025 season, V-neck sweaters will become a key wardrobe staple. It not only makes any look more stylish but also adds lightness, elegance, and a bit of casual chic. Versatility is the main advantage: a sweater with this neckline can be worn with jeans, elegant skirts, or classic suits.

Vogue writes about it.

What sweater will be very popular this season?

Today, designers are boldly experimenting with the shape and depth of the neckline. The Row collections include both classic, restrained models and options with a deep neckline that add playfulness. Lightweight, fitted versions, such as Isaora, have a sophisticated and natural look, like a second skin.

Bottega Veneta has shown that the V-neck can be not only restrained but also expressive. The spring collection featured a chestnut sweater paired with an asymmetrical skirt, while Resort 2025 offers more delicate options with lightweight fabrics and interesting combinations of prints.

Bottega Veneta Spring-Summer 2025. Photo: Vogue

The British brand &Daughter has sold out of its Balla Slouch V-Neck sweater made from Scottish wool several times. The model in light grey was particularly popular. According to the founder Buffy Reed, the V-neck perfectly accentuates the neck and décolleté.

The Scottish brand Begg X Co is not far behind, preparing a series of new sweaters with this neckline for the Autumn-Winter 2025/2026 collection. Their models are designed for layered looks, combining warmth, lightness, and style.

Bottega Veneta Resort 2025. Photo: Vogue

The V-neck is not just a fashion trend, but a detail that turns even the simplest sweater into a stylish item. In 2025, it becomes an important element of a basic wardrobe that will be relevant for a long time.

