Nightgown style dress — a fashion hit of Summer 2025

A woman in a dress. Photo: Freepik

A very special item is making a comeback in fashion this summer: a dress that resembles a nightgown. But don't mistake it for loungewear. It's more than just a trend — it's love at first sight!

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about this new trend.

Advertisement

Such dresses are everywhere — they're in the collections of fashion houses like Miu Miu and Chloé and in the lines of affordable brands like Doen, Reformation, and Rixo. They are light and soft, don't hinder movement, and look charming.

Silk dress. Photo from Instagram

What makes this dress special?

It seems to have been created for a hot summer with its simple, loose fit and pleasant-to-the-touch fabric, which can be cotton, silk, or satin. Its romantic and delicate details include lace, embroidery, thin straps, and light sleeves. You can wear this dress all day long and never get bored with it.

In 2025, fashion seems a bit tired of ostentatious sexuality. It's now about convenience, self-care, lightness, and naturalness. This dress perfectly embodies that mood.

Beautiful dress. Photo from Instagram

How to Wear This Dress:

During the day, wear it with flat sandals or loafers, add a large bag and some jewelry.

For an elegant evening look, change your shoes to sandals with thin straps, add earrings or a few rings.

This dress is suitable for everyone, regardless of age, body type, or style. It's a breath of fresh air for your wardrobe. If you're looking for something beautiful, comfortable, and fashionable, look no further.

Earlier, we wrote which printed dresses are worthy of attention, and this season's trendy shirt dresses.