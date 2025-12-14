Luxurious puffer jacket looks for this winter — what to wear it with

Bright puffer jacket. Photo: Freepik

A puffer jacket can be paired not only with trousers and sweaters. In fact, this type of outerwear can be versatile if styled correctly. It can highlight an elegant evening look as well as suit a casual outfit.

Stylish looks with a puffer jacket

With jeans and flat shoes

The most universal way to style a puffer jacket is to pair it with jeans. This outerwear looks especially harmonious with loose-fit trousers. As for footwear, it is best to choose flat options: sneakers, boots, or loafers will work perfectly. This look is comfortable and suitable for everyday wear.

Stylish look with a puffer jacket and jeans. Photo: Instagram

With a dress or skirt

A puffer jacket can be worn not only with trousers. Stylists also recommend pairing it with skirts to create more elegant looks. Both midi or maxi models and classic pencil skirts are suitable. Such outfits look striking and unconventional.

Stylish look with a puffer jacket and a skirt. Photo: Instagram

With sportswear

Puffer jackets can also be successfully combined with sporty styles. Loose-fit trousers or matching sets can be complemented with various accessories such as caps, sports bags, and flat shoes. This look is both stylish and comfortable.

Puffer jacket paired with sweatpants. Photo: Instagram

With a mini skirt

An unexpected but equally eye-catching combination is a puffer jacket with a mini skirt. The length of the outerwear can vary. Both cropped versions and longer models that protect from the cold will suit this look.

Puffer jacket with a mini skirt. Photo: Instagram

Look with leggings

Another refined combination is a puffer jacket with leggings. A fitted bottom balances the look and makes it more feminine. For a more elegant outfit, you can choose high-heeled boots, while for a casual look, UGG boots paired with long socks will work well.

Stylish look with a puffer jacket and leggings. Photo: Instagram

