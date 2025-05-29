How often do you need to wash your hair? Common myths and facts

A girl is washing her hair. Photo: Freepik

Do you need to wash your hair every day? Or maybe once a week is enough? The answer is not as simple as it seems. Because there is no single rule that will work for everyone. It all depends on your hair type, scalp condition, and even how your day goes.

CNN writes about it.

What should you know about washing your hair?

Some people believe that without daily washing, their hair will look greasy. But in reality, that's not always the case. If you give your scalp a little "rest", you may find that it is not that oily at all. It's just that habit is a powerful thing.

Experts say that for some people, washing their hair once or twice a week is enough. Especially if the hair is dry or has undergone chemical treatments: dyeing, perming, etc. Frequent washing in this case can further damage the hair — it will become brittle and lifeless.

The girl after washing her hair. Photo: Freepik

However, those whose scalp quickly becomes oily (for example, teenagers) sometimes need to wash their hair more often, and this is also normal. Hormones play a role, and at this age, the glands work more actively.

What should you do on days when you don't want to wash your hair or don't need to?

Do a light massage of the scalp. This helps to get rid of dust and excess oil without using shampoo. Use sprays or leave-in conditioners. They help to moisturize your hair and make it look better. After training or the pool, sometimes it is enough to simply rinse your hair with water if it does not have an unpleasant odor. It is better to swim with a hat on. Chlorine in the water dries out your hair, and a cap will help you avoid this problem.

And most importantly, if you notice that something is wrong with your hair or skin (dandruff, hair loss, itching), don't google for advice — it's better to go straight to a dermatologist. Because beauty starts with health.

