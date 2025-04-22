Como pants that will replace jeans in Spring/Summer 2025

Pants. Photo: Freepik

If you go to any vintage store, you are almost guaranteed to come across camouflage pants. There are always plenty of them. And although they were once invented to hide, today they, on the contrary, shout about themselves at the top of their voices. This spring, camouflage is determined to overtake jeans and take their place in the urban look.

How camouflage pants became a trend in 2025

Along with workwear fashion — all those jumpsuits, jackets with lots of pockets and chunky boots — camo pants are back in the game. And it's not just about fashion, it's about style with character. They are once again becoming something that is easy to find in a thrift store, but not so easy to pass up: what to wear with them to look cool and not like you just came from the landfill?

A girl in camouflage pants. Photo from Instagram

Camouflage is easy to mix and match with any mood or style. A casual striped shirt? Why not! A bomber? Why not. Some people add a wool jacket and heeled sandals to their camo pants and look super stylish. Others combine them with a T-shirt with a soccer player's number on it for a daring, sporty look. This spring, camouflage is determined to push jeans aside and take its place in the urban look.

Pink camouflage pants. Photo from Instagram​​​​​​

Fashionistas are also starting to experiment not only with pants, but also with camouflage skirts. Imagine a camouflage midi skirt and bright red ballet flats. It looks bold and unusual, but that's what's trending right now — breaking the rules.

So if you've been thinking about adding camouflage to your wardrobe for a while, this is a sign. Don't hesitate too long, try it on, experiment. Camouflage today is about freedom of choice and your own unique take on fashion.

