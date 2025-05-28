The products your hair needs every day — no exceptions

Nice hair. Photo: Freepik

Sometimes hair starts to live a separate life: it splits, breaks, dulls — no shampoo can save it. And it's not always about genetics or the weather. Our daily habits, which seem safe at first glance, are often to blame.

Bad habits for hair

Sleep with your hair down

If you have a "nest" on your head in the morning after sleeping and your comb can't withstand the load, hello, night knots. During sleep, the hair rubs against the pillow, especially if the pillowcase is made of cotton, and as a result, the tips suffer and brittleness occurs. The solution is simple: braid a light braid or ponytail. Better yet, sleep on a silk pillowcase: it minimises friction.

Ignore the balm or apply it incorrectly

Balm is not a decorative product, but real protection. After shampooing, the hair reveals its "flakes", and it is the conditioner that smoothes them out, sealing in the moisture inside. Apply the balm only to the lengths, no closer than 3-5 cm to the scalp. And do not wash it off immediately, but leave it on for 2-3 minutes to work.

A girl is holding a hair product. Photo: Freepik

No thermal protection

Hairdryers, curling irons, straighteners, and the sun. All this evaporates natural moisture. And if you don't wear thermal protection, the hair scales simply open up and "burn". The result is fluffiness, split ends, and a feeling as if your hair is made of cotton wool. Use a thermal protection spray or cream before each heat treatment. Even if you dry your hair on a cold setting, it is better to be safe.

Drinking little water

Hair depends on water balance from the inside. If you drink less than 1.5-2 litres of clean water a day, it is noticeable on your hair. They become dry, dull, and grow poorly. To moisturise your hair from the outside, you need masks, and from the inside, you need plain water. And do not replace it with tea or coffee, which, on the contrary, dehydrate.

A girl is drinking water. Photo: Freepik

Incorrectly selected care

Everyone has different types of hair: oily at the roots, dry at the ends, dyed, curly, weakened. And one product will definitely not suit everyone. For example, a shampoo with a strong cleansing effect can dry out fine, dyed hair. And products with silicones that give shine can accumulate and weigh them down. Choose products according to your hair type and condition, and review your care regularly as your needs change over time.

