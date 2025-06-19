How Aniston stays in shape — no strict diets involved

Jennifer Aniston. Photo: Freepik

Trainer Dani Coleman, who works with famous American actress Jennifer Aniston, shared some very simple but effective tips on how to change your body without hating exercise. Her approach is not about exhausting marathons, but rather about taking care of yourself in a sensible way.

How many workouts per week do you really need?

Dani says you don't have to work out every day to see results. Three to four times a week is best. Ideally, four, but if you can manage at least three, that's good enough. The main thing is not to make sport feel like a punishment.

Secret No. 1: Start small

You don't have to start lifting weights or running 10 km right away. If you're just starting out, it's better to simply incorporate more movement into your life. For example, walk more, stretch, dance at home — any activity is a plus.

Dani is convinced that consistency is more important than intensity. If you make small efforts every day, the effect will be much better than from one hard workout once a week.

Secret No. 2: Don't put pressure on yourself

Another common mistake is trying to give 100% from the very first session. It is not the right approach. The body needs to get used to it gradually. If you push yourself too hard, it can result in injury or simply discouragement.

Instead of torturing yourself, it is better to listen to your body, give it time, and your workouts will not only be effective but also enjoyable.

Building your dream body is not a race or a sacrifice. It is a journey where every small step is important. Do a little every day, and in a month, you will be surprised at how far you have come.

