Expensive-smelling perfumes: rich perfumes for women

Smell rich: the best perfumes chosen by strong women
Rich women choose unique perfumes that aren't suitable for everyone. These perfumes emphasize character, adding a special touch to one's image. These perfumes are not for everyone, but they will definitely make an impression.
Expensive-smelling perfumes
Ganymede by Marc-Antoine Barrois
This perfume has a spicy, woody scent with notes of suede, violet, and citrus. Bright tangerine and light musk enhance the scent. Ganymede is a fresh, elegant perfume that will complement your style.
Kirke by Tiziana Terenzi
Those who want to make a bright statement pick this fragrance. It features fruity and chypre notes, including passion fruit, peach, pear, raspberry, and black currant. Its base consists of musk, sandalwood, vanilla, patchouli, and heliotrope. This rich, long-lasting perfume has a long sillage.
Bombshell від Victoria's Secret
This fragrance is a brilliant blend of fresh peonies, citrus, and an exotic spark. The vanilla orchid adds a touch of sweetness. Overall, this fragrance is pleasant, fresh, and slightly exciting.
Lost Cherry by Tom Ford
This sillage scent is ideal for those who enjoy being the center of attention. It opens with tart, spicy cherries and bitter almonds. These scents are perfectly complemented by Turkish rose and jasmine sambac. Classic accords of Peruvian balsam and fried beans set the scene.
These four perfumes never go out of style and have truly become cult favorites. Like a strong woman, they don't leave ambiguous impressions. You will either fall in love with these fragrances at first sniff or hate them forever.
