Expensive-smelling perfumes: rich perfumes for women

Rich women choose unique perfumes that aren't suitable for everyone. These perfumes emphasize character, adding a special touch to one's image. These perfumes are not for everyone, but they will definitely make an impression.

Expensive-smelling perfumes

Ganymede by Marc-Antoine Barrois

This perfume has a spicy, woody scent with notes of suede, violet, and citrus. Bright tangerine and light musk enhance the scent. Ganymede is a fresh, elegant perfume that will complement your style.

Ganymede by Marc-Antoine Barrois. Photo from Instagram

Kirke by Tiziana Terenzi

Those who want to make a bright statement pick this fragrance. It features fruity and chypre notes, including passion fruit, peach, pear, raspberry, and black currant. Its base consists of musk, sandalwood, vanilla, patchouli, and heliotrope. This rich, long-lasting perfume has a long sillage.

Kirke by Tiziana Terenzi. Photo from Instagram

Bombshell від Victoria's Secret

This fragrance is a brilliant blend of fresh peonies, citrus, and an exotic spark. The vanilla orchid adds a touch of sweetness. Overall, this fragrance is pleasant, fresh, and slightly exciting.

Bombshell by Victoria's Secret. Photo from Instagram

Lost Cherry by Tom Ford

This sillage scent is ideal for those who enjoy being the center of attention. It opens with tart, spicy cherries and bitter almonds. These scents are perfectly complemented by Turkish rose and jasmine sambac. Classic accords of Peruvian balsam and fried beans set the scene.

Lost Cherry by Tom Ford. Photo from Instagram

These four perfumes never go out of style and have truly become cult favorites. Like a strong woman, they don't leave ambiguous impressions. You will either fall in love with these fragrances at first sniff or hate them forever.

