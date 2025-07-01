Trump's new perfumes are a hit — why everyone wants them

A girl is applying perfume to her body. Photo: Freepik

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, is back in the game — this time not with a political statement, but with the new fragrance. He has introduced the "Victory 45-47" perfume line, which, according to him, embodies the spirit of victory in the 2016 and 2024 elections. The idea is simple: to smell like you've just won something important.

Trump announced the launch on his Truth Social page.

How did Donald Trump present his perfumes?

"Trump Fragrances are here. They're called "Victory 45-47" because they're all about Winning, Strength, and Success — For men and women. Get yourself a bottle, and don't forget to get one for your loved ones too. Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning," he wrote.

The Victory 45-47 bottle is quite expensive — USD 249 — but that doesn't seem to deter buyers. The line also includes the provocatively named "Fight! Fight! Fight!" fragrance, referring to the assassination attempt on Trump in 2024.

What does success smell like?

The female version of Victory 45-47 is a mix of citrus, flowers, sweet strawberries, and warm vanilla. At first, you feel lightness and freshness, then tenderness, and finally a soft, sweet aftertaste.

The male version sounds different: fougère notes with cardamom at the start, followed by restrained geranium, and finally deep amber wood with woody notes. A perfume for those who are used to leading the way.

Victory 45-47. Photo: screenshot from the website

Trump's perfumes are not new to the market — his first fragrance appeared back in 2004. It contained cucumber, mint, and juniper — a scent reminiscent of expensive offices and powerful decisions. Now there is a new twist. Less formality, more emotion. These perfumes are suitable for everyone, because they are not about age or gender. They are about ambition. About that moment when you walk into a room and everyone senses your confidence before you even speak.

