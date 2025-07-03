The 2025 haircut that adds instant thickness and fresh style

A girl came to the salon for a haircut. Photo: Freepik

Long hair was once considered a true symbol of female attractiveness. But times are changing, and today more and more women are choosing short hairstyles. And for good reason, because with age, hair often becomes thinner, less elastic, loses its shine, and sometimes turns grey. And when these changes are compounded by long, split ends, the face also begins to look worse.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about the trendy haircut that will remedy the situation.

The haircut that makes your look fresh and stylish

Long, thin hair can pull the face down, emphasise changes in the oval shape, and draw attention away from what you want to highlight. A short haircut, on the other hand, is a completely different story: it adds freshness, opens up the face, emphasizes the eyes and cheekbones, and generally works as a "light lift without intervention".

Asymmetrical bob. Photo from Instagram

Asymmetrical bob is in trend

It's not the kind of bob that barely covers the back of your head. An asymmetrical bob is softer: the back is usually mid-neck length, while the front gradually gets longer, down to your collarbone. So, you get rid of those damaged ends without totally sacrificing length.

Short haircut. Photo from Instagram

This haircut looks fashionable, refreshes the face, and emphasizes the cheekbones. It also perfectly hides minor asymmetries or changes in the oval of the face, which become more noticeable with age. The longer side beautifully frames the face, while the shorter side opens up the neck and adds lightness. The asymmetrical bob "works" especially well on women with round or square faces: it visually elongates the contour, adding sophistication and delicacy.

