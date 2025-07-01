Still trending: the 90s haircut everyone loves again

A girl is getting a haircut. Photo: Freepik

This summer, one of the hottest trends is the bixie haircut. It is something between a light, bold pixie and a soft, feminine bob. It looks as if the hair has just grown back after a short haircut — a little careless, very lively, and, most importantly, stylish without any extra effort. It's the kind of haircut that lets you wake up looking beautiful.

The haircut that all fashionistas are talking about in 2025

Bixie has already taken over the streets of London, and now it's coming to our salons. Its distinctive feature is contrast. On the one hand, it is the lightness and freedom of short hair. On the other hand, it is a shape that holds well and emphasizes facial features. Hair can be combed back, left slightly tousled, or simply tucked behind the ears — in any case, it will look fresh and natural.

This haircut is especially convenient in summer: it's not hot, doesn't get tangled, and is quick to style. And it doesn't require constant maintenance — even if it grows out a little, it still looks cool. It can be adapted to any hair type: for fine hair, use a little mousse or volumising spray, and for thick or curly hair, use a smoothing cream. Styling takes a few minutes, and the result is luxurious.

Bixie has the same charm of the 90s, but with a modern twist. It shows self-confidence and a love of simplicity. If you've been wanting a change for a long time, but without the stress, it's the ideal option. Fresh, characterful and easy. That's exactly what the ideal haircut for summer 2025 looks like.

