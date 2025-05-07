Sporty chic fashion looks — worth trying this summer

A girl's stylish look. Photo: Freepik

In the spring-summer season, sporty chic is at the forefront. No one will be surprised if you combine shorts that look like they've just come from the gym with an elegant shirt or elegant ballet flats. On the contrary, it looks trendy, stylish, and urban. If you don't know where to start, here are some ready-made looks.

They were shared by Vogue magazine.

Looks with sporty items that are worthy of attention

Red adidas shorts and shirt

Bright red shorts are already a style statement. Add a classic blue shirt to them, but don't button up all the buttons — let it be a light, casual accent. Wear a white T-shirt underneath and ballet flats on your feet. Simple, comfortable, and very fashionable.

Red adidas shorts. Photo from Instagram

Striped shirt and sneakers

Here we play on contrasts: sports shorts and a shirt with wide stripes are already interesting. But add sneakers to keep the spirit of activity alive, and take a wicker bag for balance. You'll look like you've just come from a Parisian neighborhood.

Striped shirt. Photo from Instagram

Lace blouse with ties and sports shorts

It's for those who want a little romance without losing their drive. The light blouse with lace ties is just beautiful. And now blue sports shorts to match it. Loafers to add confidence, and a cap to complete the look. It's all about romance, but with character.

Sports shorts. Photo from Instagram

Nike shorts and a shirt

Even simple Nike shorts can look completely different if you add a blue shirt and one detail — a voluminous flower brooch. Put ballet flats on your feet, and you have a look that will make you want to walk the streets of the city and catch admiring glances.

Nike shorts. Photo from Instagram

All these options show one thing: fashion is about freedom. Combine, play, don't divide things into "for home" or "for work" — it all depends on how you present it.

