Summer's most talked-about shoe? Topsiders return

Different shoes. Photo: Freepik

In 2025, summer shoes are bolder than ever. It's no longer necessary to be beautiful in the classic sense to become a fashion favorite. On the contrary, strange, even controversial shoes are setting the tone today. The most striking example is topsiders. Yes, the very same pumps that until recently were considered to be a sign of bad taste. But fashion loves to bring back the forgotten, and this summer, boat shoes are unexpectedly in the spotlight.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Advertisement

How topsiders are back in fashion

This shoe has an interesting history. They were once worn by sailors because their grooved soles were good for gripping on wet decks. Later on, topsiders became part of the look of the "ideal college boy" with polo shirts and khaki shorts. This is why many people started to consider them tasteless. But time has changed everything.

Topsiders. Photo from Instagram

In 2025, topsiders are experiencing a second birth. They are now worn with pleated skirts, silk pyjamas, tailored jackets, and even suits. For example, Loewe paired them with an oversized shirt and skirt, while Jacquemus made them out of soft suede, like a home shoe but for a fashionable city. The designers redesigned the silhouette: they added a chunky sole, bleached the leather, and changed the textures. And the look became completely different.

Suede topsiders. Photo from Instagram

The most interesting thing is that not only is the appearance of the shoes changing, but also the way they are presented. Instead of a nautical theme, it's an urban style. No more clichés. Now these shoes are for those who are not afraid of experiments.

Topsiders are in the look. Photo from Instagram

In short, boat shoes are no longer about yachts. It's about the courage to look different. If you want to refresh your summer wardrobe with something unexpected but practical, topsiders will be a pleasant surprise. Try a pair with unusual leather or thick soles and see how easily they fit into your everyday looks.

Earlier, we wrote that espadrilles are also coming back into fashion.

We also reported on which sandals from the 1920s are relevant again.