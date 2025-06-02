5 Key pants trends for Summer 2025 — forget about jeans this season

Pants. Photo: Freepik

Summer is here, and it's time to think about what we're going to wear for those warm summer evenings. Hot weather and jeans don't mix well, so it's time to update your wardrobe with lighter, more breathable, and stylish clothes. If you're not sure what to replace your favorite palazzo or denim pants with, check out the selection of the most comfortable and fashionable pants for Summer 2025 shared by Cosmopolitan.

These are perfect basic pants for Summer 2025

Linen pants

If summer is about lightness, then linen pants win hands down. White pants are a classic that always works. Pair them with a white top or shirt for a luxurious look. For a romantic look, pair them with a crochet top.

Linen pants. Photo from Instagram

Pajama pants

They look and feel like a dream. They are soft and relaxed in delicate colors — perfect for everyday wear. Add a shirt or jacket to complete the look. For chill moments, a T-shirt or crop top is perfect.

Pajama pants. Photo from Instagram

Satin Pants

These are not just basic pants — they're a real chameleon of a wardrobe item. For an evening look, choose a top made of the same fabric. If you're going for a more casual look, a printed T-shirt or an oversized shirt works best.

Satin pants. Photo from Instagram

Knitted flared pants

Once you try them on, you won't want to take them off. They won't squeeze or bind, and they look spectacular at the same time. They have gentle lines that fit the figure beautifully, and the comfort is unbeatable.

Flared pants. Photo from Instagram

Striped sweatpants

Add a touch of nostalgia and a hint of trendiness to your wardrobe for a sporty look. Choose from black, blue, red, or green. They're easy to style with sneakers, heels, or a jacket.

Sweatpants. Photo from Instagram

In summer with these pants you will feel not only comfortable but also stylish.

