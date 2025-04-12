What to wear to an important event — Guide to the 3 most popular dress codes

A woman in a jacket. Photo: Freepik

This season's fashion can't help but amaze. However, there are events where you are asked to dress according to a certain dress code.

Vogue writes about most common dress code rules.

The most popular dress codes for Spring 2025

Coctail

This dress code is the most popular, and the most confusing, because you often have to ask the party hosts how they envision these outfits. Usually a woman wears a beautiful dress just above, below and at the knee. To create the perfect look, you should experiment with lengths and colors so that the look doesn't look too businesslike or casual. A silk, satin or velvet dress is perfect for such occasion. For men, this dress code calls for a shirt, pants with a cardigan, and loafers.

Coctail dress code. Photo: Vogue

White Tie

Stylists say that this dress code is the most vague and that picking something out is an asterisked task. Although it requires exquisite long gowns and suits, fashionistas can wear a mini-dress or even a classic business suit. In this case, it is the accessories that attract the most attention, so you should think carefully before making a choice.

White tie dress code. Photo: Vogue

Smart Casual

This is the most comfortable look, because it's not too festive, but more elegant than an everyday look. Here you can experiment with clothes and add different accents. For example, you can combine jeans with a stylish jacket and add elegant heels to your look.

Smart Casual dress code. Photo: Vogue

Dress code depends on the place and event you are going to. Think about what you will feel comfortable and confident in and create that perfect look.

