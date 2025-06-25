Why bloomers are the shorts fashionistas love in 2025

Denim shorts. Photo: Freepik

This summer, there is one item without which your wardrobe will feel a little empty. These are bloomers — the same lightweight shorts with openwork lace that seem to have been stolen from vintage pyjamas, but made even more stylish.

Shorts that have conquered their own place in the wardrobe

They feel like silk, cambric, or viscose, and look like a work of art. They are loved not only by influencers but also by big brands because they are the ideal mix of tenderness, sexuality, and comfort.

Openwork shorts. Photo from Instagram

Why is everyone talking about them?

Because these are not just shorts. It's a thing that sets the mood. A bit of romance, a bit of provocation, but always in a very summer way. They are not hot, not boring, and definitely not ordinary.

What to wear them with

With a short T-shirt and sneakers, you'll look as atmospheric as if you were in a 90s TV show.

With a lightweight shirt, you'll have a ready-made look for an evening date or coffee on the summer terrace.

And on the beach, just wear it over your swimsuit. An ideal, and most importantly, simple summer look.

Forget denim — this summer is the time you need to be gentle

It's time to put aside those stiff denim shorts that are too tight and leave marks on your waist. Bloomers don't just look better — they make you feel like you have the whole summer ahead of you.

Bloomers. Photo from Instagram

We would like to add that stylists advise choosing high-waisted models — they emphasize the waist, elongate the figure, and look very expensive, even if they are not expensive.

