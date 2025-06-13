Pinterest shorts — how to style trending pajama shorts in 2025

Denim shorts. Photo: Freepik

Some things are just too good to resist — and this summer, pajama shorts are one of them. Not long ago, they were reserved for lazy mornings and kitchen coffee runs, but now they’ve made their way onto fashion blogs and straight into every other girl's wish list.



Why did everyone suddenly fall in love with pajama shorts?

It's simple: they're light and comfortable, and they look amazing — if you style them right. If you never had gone out in them before, now they're part of a stylish urban look.

Fashion bloggers set an example by mixing these "home" shorts with jackets, heels, and classic shirts. The result is contrasting, a little daring, and very relevant. Sets made of fine cotton or silk look very cool.

Pajama shorts in a look. Photo from Instagram

If you want to try the trend but aren't sure where to start, here are a few options:

White knitted shorts are a summer essential. They are simple yet versatile and always look neat. They look perfect with a T-shirt or crop top.

are a summer essential. They are simple yet versatile and always look neat. They look perfect with a T-shirt or crop top. Checkered or striped shorts have a playful, retro vibe. They go well with basic items and add flair.

have a playful, retro vibe. They go well with basic items and add flair. Silk pajama shorts are ideal for a more "adult" look. Wear them with a simple top and heels, and voilà—you're ready for a date or a party.

If you're looking for where to buy them, check out these cool Ukrainian brands that know how to make pajama shorts stylish:

Okinuri, Jul, Gepur, Mocko, Londi, MY x MY, Stimma, DiaDia, Katsurina, and BE OM DESIGN. Each brand has something special.

Stylish and comfortable suit. Photo: MY x MY

Remember that summer 2025 is a time of comfort, ease and a little bit of unexpected decisions. Pajama shorts are exactly what you need to look stylish even in the heat.

