Boxer shorts — Summer 2025 trend that is now taking center stage

In 2025, the fashion world has officially blurred the line between loungewear and street style. What was once hidden beneath our clothes is now taking center stage in summer looks — namely, boxer shorts, which are no longer just underwear but a statement piece meant to be seen. As Vogue reports, it's time to wear them loud and proud.

Boxers are not just about convenience

They're also about a trend that combines several fashion trends at once: visible underwear, masculine silhouettes, and maximum style freedom. We don't hide anything anymore — on the contrary, we boldly show it off. Model Mona Tougaard wears boxers with a logo, allowing the elastic to peek out from under her jeans, which looks spectacular, not vulgar.

Interestingly, both wide and tight models are popular. Some people opt for delicate cotton shorts with a classic, masculine cut, while others prefer satin shorts that resemble a nice pair of pajamas. These shorts can be worn with T-shirts, jackets, blazers, shirts, and shoes.

For example, Camille Charrier wears blue-striped boxers with a white T-shirt, jacket, and high-heeled shoes, a look suitable for the office. Kylie Jenner has completely abandoned pants; she wears white boxers with black tights and nothing else.

This trend isn't about being shocking. It's about confidence, experimentation, and lightness. If you're looking to diversify your summer wardrobe, pay attention to boxers. They're comfortable and stylish, and they set the tone for the season.

