Trendy jeans from the '80s — outfit ideas for 2025

Jeans. Photo: Freepik

Wide, high-waisted jeans — known to many as "mom jeans" — have long been a favorite among fashionistas. They first appeared in the '80s, yet they still look like they were made for today. They're comfortable, stylish, and versatile — just what you need for today's fast-paced lifestyle.

What's the main advantage of these jeans?

They can be easily combined with different tops, creating a new look each time. For example, mom jeans paired with a short faux leather jacket and a long-sleeved basic top are suitable for everyday wear. They're perfect for a walk or coffee with a friend on a cool day. In hot weather, try a basic T-shirt or a fun print. They're a classic for a city drive.

Simple but stylish look. Photo from Instagram

And these jeans can also look quite feminine in an outfit:

A version with ruffles or a fabric belt paired with a long leather blazer and a bustier top is a great choice for a date;

For a romantic mood, go for cropped jeans with raw hems, a delicate chiffon or lace blouse, and a corduroy blazer.

Stylish outfit. Photo from Instagram

If you want to add a sporty touch, a denim oversized jacket and crop top are great options. Mom jeans are a must-have because they fit everyone, look fashionable, and don't restrict movement. The best part is that you will always feel like yourself in them.

