Jeans from the 2000s that are now worn all over the world — we choose the ideal bootcuts

If you had to leave only one item in your wardrobe, something versatile, comfortable, and always appropriate, it would be jeans. They are not tied to any season, age, or fashion. Jeans are equally worn by teenagers and adults, office workers and creative people, women and men. It doesn't matter where you're going: to work, on a date, or to a party — jeans will always help you out.

Jeans that go with everything

Combined with a white shirt and jacket, they look quite formal. Add a bright top and you're ready for an evening out with friends. And if you want romance, choose light jeans and a delicate blouse. There are many options. But one model has now taken the lead and claims to be the most fashionable. We are talking about bootcut jeans. They are a real hit now.

Interestingly, the fashion for this cut was suddenly revived by Kendrick Lamar. During the halftime show at the Super Bowl, where he performed in a bright look with Celine jeans, the camera repeatedly showed him from head to toe. A few days later, social media was already discussing not only his music but also his jeans. This is how a new wave of popularity for bootcuts became a fact.

This style first appeared in the 70s. Then it was worn in the era of the 2000s. The peculiarity of bootcuts is that they widen from the knee, but not as much as the classic flare. Thanks to this, they elongate the silhouette, add slimness, and suit almost everyone. The main thing is to choose the right length: the leg should barely touch the shoe, but not stretch along the floor.

When it comes to color, go for the classics. Blue, black, white, or light blue — these options go best with the rest of your wardrobe. But how to wear them depends on your mood. You can wear it with a basic top, but if you want something more stylish, try an alcoholic T-shirt, a blouse with voluminous sleeves, or a knitted polo. And don't forget about your shoes: sneakers, sandals, heels, or even cowboy boots — anything works.

