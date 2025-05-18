Ladies' watch trends 2025 — which models are right for you?

A woman's watch. Photo: Freepik

A watch has long been more than just an accessory: they can convey your personality and make a statement about your views. This season, a variety of models are popular, from ultra-modern smartwatches to timeless classics. Eco-materials and pastel colors remain at the forefront of fashion.

Fashionable Ladies Watches 2025

Mint, lavender and delicate peach are among the most popular colors for women's watches today. These colors embody the lightness and harmony that a modern woman strives for. These shades are not only about restraint, but also about elegance and detail. However, those who like to express themselves should not be put off. In addition to pastels, watches with rich accents are also popular this season.

A watch with a pink strap. Photo from Instagram

Smartwatches also remain popular. They are comfortable and multifunctional. Such models have a great advantage — the ability to change straps and create new looks almost every day.

Women's smartwatch. Photo from Instagram

The timeless classics also remain popular. Minimalist watches are still very much in vogue. They are ideal for those who love elegance and style. Thin straps, subdued colors, and a lack of details — these watches have not lost their relevance.

Women's watch. Photo from Instagram

The real breakthrough this season was watches made from eco-friendly materials. It is not only about beauty, but also about care. Cases made from recycled titanium, and plastic straps are becoming very popular.

