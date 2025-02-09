Trendy cape 2025 — How to wear and what models are in the top now

Girl wearing plaid cape. Photo: Freepik

The cape has a rich history, and in 2025, it’s back in the spotlight. While it has never been the most mainstream trend, its refined cut and timeless elegance make it truly stand out.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Why capes are back in fashion

Fashion is cyclical and past trends always come back. Today's stylists are offering hats in a variety of interpretations, from understated wool styles to bold options with fringes, leather panels and voluminous shoulders.

Cape in an elegant look. Photo from Instagram

History of the cap — from the Middle Ages to the catwalks

There's a reason why the cape has become an iconic closet item.

In the Middle Ages , both men and women wore capes to protect themselves from the cold;

, both men and women wore capes to protect themselves from the cold; In the 19th century , Victorian-era ladies paired them with voluminous dresses, gloves, and hats;

, Victorian-era ladies paired them with voluminous dresses, gloves, and hats; In the 20th century , capes became part of military uniforms and later found their way into women's fashion, especially in the 1950s and 1970s;

, capes became part of military uniforms and later found their way into women's fashion, especially in the 1950s and 1970s; In the 2020s, designers reimagined them: The Row, Max Mara, Chloé, and Celine suggested styling capes with jeans, sweatpants, and even sneakers.

Cape in winter. Photo from Instagram

What to wear with a cape in 2025

With jeans – Straight or slightly flared styles add a relaxed touch to the look;

– Straight or slightly flared styles add a relaxed touch to the look; With trousers – Wide-leg cuts for an office-ready outfit or sporty styles for extra comfort;

– Wide-leg cuts for an office-ready outfit or sporty styles for extra comfort; With leggings – A practical choice for everyday looks, especially when paired with knee-high boots;

– A practical choice for everyday looks, especially when paired with knee-high boots; With a knit set – A cape pairs perfectly with a cozy, soft-fabric ensemble;

– A cape pairs perfectly with a cozy, soft-fabric ensemble; With a midi skirt – An A-line or straight-cut skirt with heeled boots creates an elegant outfit;

– An A-line or straight-cut skirt with heeled boots creates an elegant outfit; With maxi-length pieces – A long dress or skirt combined with a cape makes for a striking look.

Beige cape. Photo from Instagram

A cape is not just a fashion trend, but a stylish, time-tested item. It works perfectly with both basics and accents, allowing you to experiment and find new combinations.

Previously, we wrote about the top color of jeans for 2025 — see what it is here.

Earlier, we wrote about which coats and jackets will be relevant this season.