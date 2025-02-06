Top makeup trends for spring 2025 — 5 bright ideas

Girl doing her makeup. Photo: Freepik

In 2025, eyeliners are reclaiming the top spot in beauty trends. While they never truly disappeared, minimalist makeup had pushed them into the background in recent years. This season, they’re making a bold comeback, with double-winged liner being the most fashionable choice. You can create the look using eyeliner, pencil, or even eyeshadow.

The main trends in makeup in 2025

Pink eyeshadow

Pink is true star of 2025, but forget bold Barbie pink or bright fuchsia — this year, it's all about soft, powdered hues that feel natural and elegant. If wearing pink in your outfit isn’t your thing, incorporate it into your makeup instead. Sweep eyeshadow across the entire eyelid, blend it gently up to the brows, apply a few coats of mascara, and, if desired, define the eyes with winged liner. This look was a standout on the Coperni runway

Emphasis on the lower eyelid

Usually, all the attention is focused on the upper eyelid, as it offers more space for creativity. But in 2025, makeup artists have changed the game — now the spotlight is on the lower eyelid. This can be achieved with classic black eyeliner, vibrant eyeshadows, or even colored mascara. This technique was showcased at the Dior runway and is already winning over fashionistas worldwide.

"Naked" eyelashes — a return to naturalness

Eyelashes without mascara? Just a few years ago, this seemed unusual, but now this makeup style has firmly established itself in trends. For a long time, mascara was irreplaceable in the makeup bag, but in 2024, this trend shifted. The spring-summer 2025 shows confirm: the natural look of lashes remains in style. If you think this look is too simple, try the red lip no mascara combination — red lips without mascara. This option was already presented at the Jason Wu show and looks luxurious.

Blended eyeliner

Not everyone can perfectly draw even, sharp arrows. If that's the case for you too, in 2025, this is no longer a problem! Soft, blurred lines are in fashion. Just take eyeliner or dark eyeshadow, apply it along the lash line, and gently blend. The effect of a light smoky eye has already been shown by Gucci and Mugler, and it looks very atmospheric, especially in grunge style.

Emerald eyeshadow

Shades of green are one of the most relevant colors of the year. If you're not ready to experiment with clothes, you can start with makeup. Choose the shade that suits you best: mint, pine, or rich grassy green — they’re all on trend. This kind of makeup was showcased at the Tove show, and it’s sure to be a hit of the season

