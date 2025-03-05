White T-shirt in the 2025 trend — how to wear it in style

A girl in a white T-shirt. Photo: Freepik

The white T-shirt is not just a trend but a real fashion symbol of spring-summer 2025. It easily replaces the white T-shirt, becoming a universal choice for any style. Simplicity, comfort, and style are the three main qualities that made it the main must-have of the season.

Vogue reported it.

White T-shirt as a basic wardrobe item

This year’s catwalks literally exploded with a variety of variations. Gucci presented the white T-shirt with contrasting edging, adding a little color to the classic look. Acne Studios relied on a bold neckline, creating a model with a wide neckline that emphasizes the collarbone line. And Dior offered their own sporty version — a T-shirt that goes perfectly with baggy trousers and sneakers.

And what about street fashion? Here, the white T-shirt has also become a key element. Bella Hadid wears it under a grey elongated jacket, creating a stylish urban look. Hilda Ambrosio pairs it with sweatpants and high-heeled flats — unexpected but very effective. Barbara Valente prefers a classic combination — a white T-shirt and a black long coat.

Another important advantage is that the white T-shirt can be easily adapted to any style. It goes well with jeans and sneakers, adds lightness to strict suits, and if you want something more festive, try pairing it with a skirt made of translucent fabric or wide high-waisted trousers. Even accessories can completely change the mood: chunky earrings will add glamour, while minimalist ones will emphasize laconicism.

