Tights and Ballet Flats — Spring 2025 Trends

The combination of black and white is a timeless classic, appreciated for its restraint, elegance and simplicity. But when it comes to shoes and tights, this particular combination is often controversial. For a long time, it was believed that black tights with white ballet flats looked unfit, and white tights with black shoes looked too contrasting and clumsy.

But modern fashion has a different opinion, and Novyny.LIVE will tell more about these trends.

Stylish combination of spring 2025 trends

In the 2000s, classic white shoes were a wardrobe staple — worn with jeans, jackets and dresses. Today, they have been given a new lease of life by the addition of black tights — from sheer to thick, from smooth to lace. This combination looks stylish, eye-catching and very modern.

This duo works best with Mary Jane ballet flats — they look great with a beige trench coat or a coat in rich colors. If you are looking for something a little less classic, check out the fashion trend of wearing black socks with white shoes with a low heel and pointed toes instead of tights. This look will not go unnoticed.

Stylish look with ballet flats. Photo: Vogue

White tights + black shoes

This option has its own special aesthetic — a touch of naivety, lightness and sophistication at the same time. White tights paired with black ballet flats are perfect for casual looks as well as for stylish, slightly romantic outfits. For example, try pairing these tights with short denim shorts, a striped long sleeve, and a white beret for a modern Alice in Wonderland look.

White tights with black shoes. Photo: Vogue

And if you want to keep it more subtle, opt for low-heeled shoes and complement the look with a classic trench coat. By the way, adding details like sequins or platforms will make the look even brighter.

