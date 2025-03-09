Spring 2025 hit — Loud Luxury is trending in 2025

Elegant woman. Photo: Freepik

Loud luxury is about a style that is not afraid to be in the spotlight. If minimalism is used to contain emotions, the new trend suggests letting them go. In 2025, luxury will be loud, bold and even a little eccentric, according to Vogue.

What trend is gaining popularity this year

Boho, but with a twist

For the new season, Chloé decided to refresh the Boho style, and Cemena Kamali added unexpected accents to the traditional boho cut — sports elements, Y2K notes and even indie teardrop inspiration. The result is an interesting mix that looks both luxurious and casual.

Chloe. Photo: Vogue

Eye-catching contrast

Saint Laurent was also invested in the trend, and Anthony Vaccarello presented ruffle maxi dresses with bright patterns that looked spectacular when paired with leather jackets and massive jewelry. At the same time, the designer didn't forget about androgynous power dressing, creating looks that combined strength and grace.

Saint Laurent. Photo: Vogue

Classics in the new light

For Schiaparelli's ready-to-wear collection, Daniel Roseberry decided that denim could be more than just casual. He made it voluminous, structured and daring. The usual has changed beyond recognition: hoodies have become luxurious dresses, and the classic polo has become a corset.

Schiaparelli. Photo: Vogue

Self-expression on stage

Rabanne proves that loud luxury is not about the logo, but about visual boldness. It is about playing with the boundaries between evening and day styles, mixing eras and textures. Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana picked up on the trend, adding maximum embellishment, bright colors and gold to their looks.

Rabanne. Photo: Vogue

In general, the main idea of loud luxury is freedom. There are no single canons. It can be a luxurious silk dress in the style of Louis Vuitton, an eclectic mix of textures by Valentino, or an expression of Italian glamour by Dolce & Gabbana.

