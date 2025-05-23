Summer-friendly hair dyeing — ideas for 2025

A girl dyes her hair. Photo: Freepik

This summer, hair dyeing will become a real space for experiments — both colors and techniques will surprise even those who have seen it all. Both naturalness and creativity are in trend. The main thing is to choose your own version that will emphasize your beauty and character. And it won't be difficult: there are more palettes and style solutions than ever.

What hair color will be fashionable in 2025

Grey hair without filters

Hollywood stars no longer try to "erase" their age, but rather emphasize it. For example, Sarah Jessica Parker has long been unafraid to show her grey hair, and she looks incredibly stylish doing so. The secret is in the right grey gradient, which creates depth in the appearance.

Blonde with a chip

Not uniform, as before, but with soft shade transitions — this is the kind of blonde that is currently at the peak of popularity. A little lighter near the face, a little darker in the middle, and the visual volume is ready. In addition, this color looks natural and elegant, like the real Hollywood divas of the last century.

Espresso martini color

This option is for dark-haired. The deep, rich shade, reminiscent of a coffee cocktail, makes hair visually thicker and shinier. A very stylish choice for those who don't want to lighten their hair but want to update it.

Dark roots

Another trend is specially darkened roots. It's not only beautiful, but also convenient: even when your hair starts to grow back, it looks like it's part of the design. It's ideal for summer, when you want to look good, but without constant trips to the salon.

Each of these ideas is a chance to refresh your look without spending a lot of nerves and time on care. In 2025, the main thing is not to blindly pursue fashion, but to find a dyeing that is "yours".

