The low-waisted jacket in the style of the 2000s is the perfect choice for spring

The low-waisted jacket is a new favorite of designers and stylists that turns the classic idea of a woman's silhouette on its head. Its essence is to shift the waist below the usual line, usually to the hips or slightly higher, which creates the feeling of an elongated torso and changes the balance in the look. It can be either voluminous or clearly structured — it all depends on the style of the brand.

The jacket that has become a new favorite of all fashionistas

In the Jacquemus collection, this jacket has soft, almost sculptural shapes, wide shoulders, and resembles a part of an art object. It is combined with a long skirt, which creates the visual effect of an "inverted pyramid" — something completely new and unexpected. It is important that the jacket does not emphasise the waist, but rather dissolves it in the look, somewhat reminiscent of draperies from the past, but presented in a modern way.

Balmain is betting on drama: the jacket with a large belt that falls almost to the hips accentuates the figure, but not in a classic way. It looks more like armour — spectacular, graphic, with a touch of futurism.

Saint Laurent plays with the concept of "masculinity" in a woman's wardrobe. The geometrically cut leather jacket fits perfectly and, when paired with a pencil skirt in the same color, creates a complete monolithic look. It looks like it was taken off a noir heroine from the 2030s.

This trend is not about convenience or a familiar base, but about a visual sense of novelty. It's about how fashion can reshape the body, setting new rules of the game. A low-waisted jacket is like a new optical illusion against the background of an old wardrobe. And while some are still afraid to try it, others are already creating whole stylistic stories around it.

