When the world stopped for quarantine, people started looking for new things that bring joy. And it was then, in 2020, that the real hero appeared in wardrobes — Mary Jane shoes, in particular the cult model Carel Kina in deep cherry red color.

Shoes that captivated women from all over the world

These shoes are not new, as they have been worn for more than a decade, but they have become a symbol of the "easy Parisian aesthetic". It all began with Alexa Chung: her look with jeans, a knitted sweater, and patent leather Carel Kina shoes from Tumblr has become an inspiration for thousands of fashionistas around the world.

Since then, Kina has been more than just a pair of shoes. It is a small dream that is tracked down on eBay or Vestiaire Collective. And even though only small sizes are often available, there are still plenty of people who want them. But more and more often, fashionistas choose to buy these shoes new, so that they are comfortable and suitable for everyday wear.

Mary Janes are at the peak of popularity now. They are worn on the catwalks of Prada, Miu Miu, The Row, and Marni. Some people wear them infantile, with bows and gloss, others — massive and unusual, and sometimes even look like a hybrid with sneakers. But all the same, these are the shoes that stay out of trends.

They go with everything — jeans, dresses, suits. They do not chafe, have a comfortable closed toe, and a strap that holds the foot well. The patent leather adds brightness, and they don't get hot in the heat. In autumn, you can add socks or tights, and you're ready.

These shoes are not only about fashion, but more about comfort in everyday life. You can walk, work, go on a date, or go on a trip in them. They do not require extra care and do not lose their shape. And most importantly, they are always relevant. In 2025, Carel Kina will remain among the most fashionable elderly couples. It has been tested more than once — time is only good for them.

