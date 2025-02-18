Bermuda shorts are back — Spring/Summer 2025 brings back the forgotten trend of the 2000s

A girl in shorts. Photo: Freepik

Updated 2000s-style Bermuda shorts are back in the spotlight, dominating both fashion runways and city streets. Comfortable, stylish, and versatile — these shorts have returned in a variety of styles, from cargo to denim, from classic to futuristic.

Vogue shared tips on how to wear them this season to stay on trend.

How to Style Bermuda Shorts

Cargo Bermuda shorts

With a relaxed fit, spacious pockets, and effortless chic vibes, cargo shorts are making a strong comeback. They can be styled in multiple ways: try pairing them with heeled sandals and a shimmering blouse for a touch of glamour. This contrast creates a striking and fashion-forward look.

Cargo Bermuda shorts. Photo: Vogue

Beige Bermuda shorts

If you’re looking for a stylish yet understated outfit, opt for beige Bermuda shorts with an interesting cut. Paired with a striped shirt and classic shoes, they can easily fit into an office dress code. It’s an elegant way to embrace the trend while staying within the bounds of classic style.

Beige Bermuda shorts. Photo: Vogue

White Bermuda shorts

Lightness and simplicity are the main advantages of white Bermuda shorts. They work perfectly in monochrome looks — pair them with a tonal knit cardigan and minimalist sandals, and you have a stylish outfit with no unnecessary details.

White Bermuda shorts. Photo: Vogue

Sporty Bermuda with metallic finish

The key element of the futuristic 2000s style is metallic-effect clothing. Today, these Bermuda shorts seamlessly fit into a modern wardrobe — pair them with chunky biker boots and a simple top for a balanced look.

Sporty Bermuda shorts. Photo: Vogue

Denim Bermuda

Denim is always in fashion, and this season it takes the form of bermudas. They look best when combined with a romantic blouse with flounces or transparent details.

Denim Bermuda shorts. Photo: Vogue

Add flirty sandals, and you have a light summer look with a touch of nostalgia.

