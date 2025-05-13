Looks with a maxi dress that will make everyone look back — interesting ideas

A girl in a long skirt. Photo: Freepik

Summer 2025 will definitely be marked by maxi skirts. Yes, minis are always a fashion classic for hot days, but it's long skirts that are at the peak of popularity right now. They filled social media feeds and became the main choice of stylish girls, from city walks to holidays by the sea.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

This season's trendy skirts

The first thing you should pay attention to is satin maxis. It's like a little black dress, but in the world of skirts. Choose them in soft pastel shades: pale pink, sky blue, pistachio or warm yellow, like butter on toast. Their smooth fabric shimmers beautifully in the sun and adds lightness to the look.

Satin skirt. Photo from Instagram

Another summer favorite is the A-line maxi skirt. They seem to be made for running barefoot on the grass, drinking coffee on a summer terrace, or just dreaming while sitting on a bench. The snow-white models look especially good — basic but very stylish. And if you want a little color, bright versions will definitely not let you get lost in the crowd.

A stylish look. Photo from Instagram

For those who love a free style with a hint of the 70s, a boho choice is ideal: a loose-fitting skirt, a chunky belt, sandals with thin straps, and a fringed bag. And also the polka dot print, which has become super trendy again.

Polka dot skirt. Photo from Instagram

What to wear this skirt with

A maxi with a bodysuit and flip flops is an ideal option in an old money style, only in summer. A satin skirt and a matching top are minimalism, which is always in fashion. A bright maxi and a simple white top is the basic formula for a nice look without any extra effort.

In general, you can safely experiment, because this skirt can be played up in different ways.

