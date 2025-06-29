Timeless jacket trend 2025 — Ideas for outfits with a linen jacket

A woman in a jacket. Photo: Freepik

A linen jacket is a versatile piece that will last for more than one season. It can be paired with pants, dresses, or shorts, and the resulting looks are suitable for warm or cold weather. Due to its light and airy texture, a linen jacket has no competitors and will be the best fashion investment.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more about it.

Advertisement

Ideas for outfits with a linen jacket

The perfect summer outfit is a miniskirt, T-shirt, and linen jacket. Complete the outfit with a trendy scarf, voluminous accessories, and a small bag. Complete the look with popular flip-flops, and you're ready to go.

Look with a miniskirt, T-shirt and linen jacket. Photo from Instagram

Another feminine and elegant summer look is short shorts and a linen jacket. A basic white T-shirt goes well with them, and statement jewelry will make the outfit more interesting. You can wear this outfit to work or to a romantic restaurant.

Linen jacket and shorts. Photo from Instagram

A linen jacket, white T-shirt, and light jeans are the perfect summer outfit. This combination is definitely stylish and can be worn anywhere. To make the outfit more elegant, add heels.

Linen jacket and jeans. Photo from Instagram

A light pastel color palette is perfect for everyday wear. Try a beige linen jacket, loose-fitting white pants, and a light-colored T-shirt. Complete the outfit with a small, discreet shoulder bag and sneakers. With this outfit, you will look stylish and feel comfortable.

Light look with a linen jacket. Photo from Instagram

You can also pair a linen jacket with Bermuda shorts, a dress, or a skirt. Choose neutral shades for a basic look, or bright colors to attract attention.

Earlier, we wrote about which jeans will be versatile and suitable for everyday wear this summer.

We also talked about what items from the 70s are back in fashion and will be popular this summer.