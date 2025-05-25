Trendy women's sneakers of 2025 — what models are worth paying attention to

A woman in sneakers. Photo: Freepik

Sneakers have long transcended their origins as sports shoes. Fashionistas choose them to complete different looks and have even styled them with dresses. Several models of sneakers are at the peak of popularity this year, and everyone loves them.

Trendy Sneakers of 2025

Nike Cortez

The Nike Cortez sneaker is the undisputed leader of this season. It's a classic that won't lose its relevance. This model has won people over with its comfort and stylish look.

Nike Cortez. Photo from Instagram

Adidas Spezial

This collection is a real find for those who appreciate both trends and comfort. If you're looking for that combination, be sure to check out this model.

Adidas Spezial. Photo from Instagram

Puma Speedcat

These women's sneakers strike the perfect balance between the aesthetics and functionality of sports shoes. It is perfect for those looking for a fresh yet restrained style.

Puma Speedcat. Photo from Instagram

Adidas SL 72

These legendary sneakers have returned to the trends and become a hit of the season. They attract the attention of connoisseurs of retro aesthetics and lovers of timeless classics alike.

Adidas SL 72. Photo from Instagram

Asics

This model has become an unexpected favorite of the season, despite the current trend of elongated sneakers. Nevertheless, fashionistas loved these chunky shoes with textured soles, making them a hit in 2025.

Asics. Photo from Instagram

This season's sneakers are all about style and convenience. Fashionistas choose options that are comfortable for everyday wear and that go well with different looks.

