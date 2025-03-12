Our social media:

The main comeback of the season — the trend from the 1990s

12 March 2025 08:40
Juliya Pecherska - editor
The favorite style of the 90s is back — this year’s trendy combination
A stylish girl. Photo: Freepik
In the 1990s, cargo trousers and flip-flops were a real hit. A simple, slightly untidy, but extremely stylish look: a grey T-shirt, wide trousers with pockets, a cigarette, sunglasses — and here it is, the look of the decade. Back then, it looked natural and a bit daring. And today, it is fashionable again.

Vogue writes about it.

Street style has long hinted that everything new is well-forgotten old. Designers are not far behind. From the catwalks — straight to the everyday wardrobe: utilitarian fabrics, relaxed cut, simple silhouettes. Donatella Versace herself is making a nod to the 90s, which means it’s time for us to remember this era with a new perspective.

Cargo and flip-flops are at their peak again — just a little different, a little softer, a little more stylish.

How can you wear cargo and flip-flops today?

Pink baggage and platform

Pink cargo is in trend. Bright but calm shade, loose fit, deep pockets — perfect for a dynamic city. Go with black platform flip-flops: they’re comfortable, fashionable, and a little nostalgic. Add a white T-shirt, a choker, and sunglasses — and you’re already in the rhythm of 2025, but with a heart in the 90s.

Карго стають акцентом в образі цього року
Pink cargo. Photo: Vogue

White cargo and micro-heeled flip-flops

Do you want to look a little more sophisticated? Try a pair of white cargo pants with a light shirt. And wear flip-flops with miniature heels on your feet. This look is both relaxed and stylish. Add a denim jacket and a minimalist clutch, and the look is ready. In 2025, monochrome is not just a trend, it’s about a sense of integrity.

Стильний образ на кожен день
White cargo. Photo: Vogue

Cargo with an elastic band and classic flip-flops

Flat soles are back in fashion. If you’re not a fan of platforms, go for classic flip-flops. And to make it even more comfortable, wear cargo pants with an elasticated waist.

Карго-штани набирають популярності цього року
White cargo in look. Photo: Vogue

Add a leather jacket or bomber, and you’ll have the perfect outfit for a walk, coffee with a girlfriend, or even an evening out.

