90s denim vests are back in trends — How to style a denim vest

Trends change faster than the weather in May, but there are some things that not only come back, but become a new wardrobe staple. The denim vest is one of them. Today, it is no longer a memory of the 2000s, but a full-fledged must-have for spring 2025. And while everyone used to be a fan of the denim jacket, the vest is confidently taking over.

Stylish looks with a 2000s denim vest

Emphasize the waist, which looks expensive

Take barrel jeans — voluminous and fashionable. Add a vest to cinch in the waist. The result is a harmonious silhouette and effortlessly "expensive" styling. This is the case when the minimum of things is the maximum effect.

White top and straight pants

A white t-shirt or shirt with a denim vest and classic slacks. Ideal when you want to add a bit of character to your look, but still look formal.

A set for every day

A denim vest and skirt is a complete outfit. Comfortable, stylish and not at all boring. Add mules or sneakers, and you can go on a date or take the dog for a walk.

Simplicity that works

A vest and shorts combined with ballet flats. It looks simple but modern. It's great if the vest is a nice thick denim and the shirt is snow-white or pastel.

Vest and flared pants

Yes, this is a trend that is either loved or ignored. But if you choose a vest and a jacket made of denim in different densities and add flared pants, a shoulder bag and glasses, you get a real wow look. Perfect for a festival or just for those days when you want to stand out.

A denim vest is no longer just a piece of clothing from the thrift store, but the key to a cool spring style. You just have to find your own version and not be afraid to experiment.

