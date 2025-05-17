This summer's five fashion TV shows — everyone will watch them

A man and a woman hold popcorn in their hands. Photo: Freepik

This summer, we will see the premieres of several highly anticipated TV shows. From Season 3 of And Just Like That to the sequel of Wednesday, these TV shows are sure to become mega-popular. They will attract the attention of viewers not only with their plots but also with their costumes, which play a special role.

Vogue UA writes about it.

This summer's fashion TV shows

"And Just Like That" (May 29)

The third season of the TV show will start airing in spring but will last until mid-August. "And Just Like That" is the movie about love, female friendship, and style. Pink sequins combined with tartan and velvet, and spectacular but impractical fashion looks. New footage from Season 3 is already stunning in its aesthetics.

"The Buccaneers" (June 18)

Season 2 of the TV show The Buccaneers will be just as beautiful and stylish as the first. Luxurious ball gowns and lush hairstyles will be something for aesthetes to catch the eye. The characters of the TV show are now forced to grow up and fight for the conservative society to finally hear them.

"The Gilded Age" (June 22)

This season of the historical drama tells the story of New York's heyday in the 1880s. Hats with feathers, diamonds, and lace garments — the shots will be magical. "The Gilded Age" will show alliances, disagreements, and love dramas within the wealthy New York class.

"We were liars" (June 24)

This adaptation of the popular young adult novel of the same name tells the story of the secrets of the wealthy family living on their private island. The "golden" youth live their best life until an accident occurs. The characters are dressed in luxurious silk dresses and suits, and the landscapes of the island in the middle of the ocean will not leave anyone indifferent.

"Wednesday" (August 8)

Almost three years ago, the first season of this TV show was released, and it won the hearts of millions of viewers with its mystery, interesting plot, and aesthetics. Finally, Wednesday Addams is back at Nevermore School.

These TV shows will definitely attract those who love not only an interesting plot but also a beautiful picture. They will be the most fashionable this summer and will definitely hit the tops.

