Clothing brands favored by celebrities that everyone can afford

Celebrities always look flawless, but their style doesn't always cost a fortune. Yes, they shine on the red carpet in designer outfits, but in everyday life they often wear affordable brands. Why? Because fashion is not only about price, but also about comfort, quality, and style, according to Vogue.

Favorite celebrity brands that everyone can afford

COS

Minimalism, comfort and impeccable tailoring. COS is revered for the basics that are always relevant. It is worn by fashion editors and celebrities who appreciate simplicity and style.

Sweaters from COS. Photo from Instagram

Reformation

Lightweight dresses, jeans that fit perfectly, and an emphasis on sustainability. The brand is popular with celebrities who want to look stylish without the extra afford.

Rat & Boa

Bright and daring dresses that will turn heads. Perfect for a beach vacation or a party.

Vagabond

Stylish shoes without the fuss — loafers, ankle boots, minimalist sneakers — all straight off the runway.

Sézane

French chic in every detail — knit sweaters, coats and denim jackets — are a favorite choice for those who appreciate elegance in simplicity.

Mango

If you are looking for a stylish look without spending a fortune, Mango is a great choice. Margot Robbie and many other celebrities have repeatedly chosen classic suits and wardrobe staples.

Sweater by Mango. Photo from Instagram

Birkenstock

Comfort and style make these sandals a favorite. They are worn in the city, at the beach and even at fashion events.

Missoma

Jewelry for every day and special occasions — necklaces, earrings and rings from this brand are the favorite accessories of many stars.

Free People

If you want to add a touch of lightness to your look, this brand is definitely worth a look — boho style, romantic dresses and vintage jeans.

Dmy Studios

Glasses that set the mood. Kendall Jenner often chooses models from this brand and they become an instant trend.

Zara

The most important mass-market brand that is not afraid to experiment. Trendy dresses, stylish accessories — all at an affordable price.

Clothes from Zara. Photo from Instagram

Everlane

Simplicity, comfort and quality. The brand is known for its minimalist knitwear, jeans and outerwear that have remained relevant for years.

Mejuri

If you want minimalist yet sophisticated jewelry, Mejuri is to have in everyday looks as well as on important occasions.

Fashion is not about price, it is about style and self-expression. The key is to wear what you like and feel confident.

