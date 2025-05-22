Chanel No. 5 become a necklace in 2025 — Chanel surprised again

Perfumes. Photo: Freepik

In 2025, Chanel did something extraordinary: it transformed the legendary N°5 fragrance — long admired in its iconic bottle — into a piece of jewelry. Or rather, into an entire collection of exquisite gold and diamond creations. The idea is simple yet powerful: if a fragrance is meant to awaken the senses, why shouldn’t it also captivate the eye?

Harper’s Bazaar covered the debut of this stunning Chanel collection.

Advertisement

Chanel No. 5 become a piece of jewelry

This isn’t Chanel’s first foray into transforming fragrance into fine jewelry. Back in 2021, the brand unveiled a showstopping necklace shaped like a perfume bottle, featuring a 55.55-carat diamond — a tribute to the iconic N°5. That masterpiece laid the groundwork for a new interpretation. Now, N°5 comes to life in two signature pieces: a refined necklace that doubles as a choker and a striking bracelet crafted from three shades of gold — white, beige, and classic yellow. The collection also includes tapering minimalist earrings, a ring, and a yellow gold bracelet. Each piece is a subtle nod to Chanel’s beloved number.

Jewelry by Chanel. Photo: Harper's Bazaar

It should be noted that the number 5 is a symbol with deep meaning for Chanel. In 1921, Gabrielle Chanel chose the fifth sample of the perfume as the final version. The fashion house's shows have always been held on the fifth day of the month. The number five is a reminder of continuity, strength, and female intuition.

The number 5 as a jewelry. Photo: Harper's Bazaar

What does jewelry featuring the N°5 fragrance look like?

The new collection's design is delicate yet expressive. The diamonds are round, the main stone is set closed, and the focal point is the number 5, which is paved with stones. In the middle is a certified 0.30-carat diamond. The highlight is the invisible lock on the bracelet, which is hidden in the shape of a "5" and hints at the clasp of the iconic Chanel 2.55 bag.

Chanel surprised with a novelty. Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Yellow gold was selected for a reason — it echoes the color of N°5 itself. What we could only smell before is now visible, wearable, and literally tangible. It's interesting that the new collection doesn't have the usual logos, yet it's unmistakably "Chanel" in form, meaning, and feeling.

These pieces are not just jewelry; they are a continuation of the brand's legend, telling its story through details without unnecessary pathos or glitter. They are simple and elegant, in the spirit of Gabrielle herself.

Earlier, we wrote about the growing popularity of boho jewelry.

We also reported on other mesmerizing summer jewelry.