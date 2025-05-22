Universal decoration of the season — the stylish tie necklace

Jewellery. Photo: Freepik

In summer, you want to breathe freely — to look comfortable and stylish at the same time. That's why minimalist items, such as a white T-shirt or linen top, are a real lifesaver in the heat. To make the look more interesting, fashionistas turn to jewellery this season. And one of the trendiest is the tie necklace.

The jewellery that is ideal for summer

It is light, flexible, and looks as if someone has taken a thin leather cord and turned it into art. The necklace is wrapped around the neck like a choker, and the long ends can hang freely or be tied in a bow. Sometimes they are decorated with small details — beads, feathers, or small flowers. This is how a touch of boho appears — a bit of wild freedom, a bit of romance.

This jewellery is a feminine answer to the classic men's tie. It is just as elongated, but soft, playful, and completely different in mood. When you put it on, your look immediately changes: it becomes lively, a little daring, or vice versa — gentle, it all depends on how you tie it.

The tie necklace goes with everything — from linen shirts to open dresses. And the main thing is that it is absolutely universal. Such an accessory is not tied to age or type of appearance: it can be worn by both young girls and women with experience. Everything is decided by the mood and the way it is presented.

Some people choose a romantic version with a bow, others — a strict one with straight ends, and others — playful with decor. In any case, a tie necklace easily adapts to your personality, and that's exactly what makes it so magical.

