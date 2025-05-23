Game-changing sneakers — Key trends in sneakers for Summer 2025

Women in sneakers. Photo: Freepik

Summer 2025 sets its own rules, and this time, true comfort takes the lead. Chunky sneakers are making a comeback — but not the heavy, clunky kind. This is a new generation: stylish, comfortable, and functional. The retro trend is still going strong, but more and more people are realizing that the best sneakers are the ones you can walk 100,000 steps in and snap a mirror selfie.

Vogue has already taken note.

Advertisement

Shoes guaranteed to take off in Summer 2025

Asics Gel-Quantum Kinetic

If you’re looking for stylish sneakers that are easy on your feet, look no further. Asics is having a major moment, and the Gel-Quantum Kinetic is leading the charge. With their bold, sculptural design and chunky silhouette, they effortlessly pair with everything from breezy linen pants to romantic dresses. Most importantly, they’re built for comfort. They're a favorite among celebrities, stylists, and anyone who wants to walk all day without noticing.

Asics Gel-Quantum Kinetic. Photo: Vogue

Nike Air Max Muse

Silver sneakers have become the stars of street style chronicles in recent months. The Air Max Muse is a rare case of perfect balance between futurism and practicality. They are lightweight and cushioned, while looking very up-to-date. They are perfect for office looks, travel, and evening looks. Furthermore, they are ideal for those who want to be comfortable and photogenic.

Nike Air Max Muse. Photo: Vogue

Autry Medalist Low

Here's a worthy replacement for all those boring Sambas. The Autry is more than just a sneaker; it's a stylish nod to retro fashion without being trite. The Medalist Low model is voluminous with vintage details, yet it does not look bulky.

Autry Medalist Low. Photo: Vogue

They're ideal for those who want to look original without sacrificing convenience. They haven't become popular in Europe yet, so if you want something "different", buy them now.

We previously wrote about trendy loafers that can be worn with anything.

We also wrote about the shoes Jennifer Lawrence brought back from the 2000s.