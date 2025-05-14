What to wear with a white T-shirt in 2025 — stylish ideas for every day

A girl in a white T-shirt. Photo: Freepik

There is hardly a more useful item in your spring and summer wardrobe than a white T-shirt. It's like a blank slate on which you can create any look, from simple to super stylish. It just goes with everything. And that's what makes it the ideal choice for everyday.

A white T-shirt is your best friend for casual looks, romantic outings, and even office meetings. You just need to know a few simple ideas on how to present it, and you will look stylish without any extra effort.

A white T-shirt as a summer wardrobe staple

Jeans and a T-shirt

An oversized white T-shirt and jeans are a formula that will not fail. But to make the look less boring, add something bright: a bag in a juicy color, unusual shoes, or glasses in the style of the 90s. And if it's cool outside, you can throw on a shirt or a denim jacket.

Jeans and a T-shirt. Photo from Instagram

A T-shirt and a skirt

A white T-shirt goes well with skirts. If you choose a mini, the look will be light and playful, especially with sneakers or ballet flats. But with a midi skirt, everything will look more restrained and sophisticated. Try another option made of denim or suit fabric, add mules or loafers.

The skirt. Photo from Instagram

T-shirt and palazzo pants

It is a more "adult" look. Classic wide-leg pants and a white T-shirt — it looks simple but tasteful. Add a leather jacket or blazer, and you can go to an important meeting or a date.

A stylish look for cool weather. Photo from Instagram

T-shirt and shorts

On warm days, don't forget about Bermuda shorts. They can be of any kind — denim, sports, or even a suit. Tuck a T-shirt in on the side, add comfortable shoes (sandals, sneakers, espadrilles), and get a relaxed but stylish look. Top it off with a light blazer, bomber jacket, or trench coat, depending on the weather and mood.

T-shirt and shorts. Photo from Instagram

A white T-shirt is like a construction set for looks. It adapts to you, not you to it. And if you combine it with other things correctly, you can create dozens of cool looks without any extra costs and effort. Do not ignore this simple but very stylish thing — it always works.

