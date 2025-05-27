Heeled shoes that can be worn all day — the trend of 2025

Shoes. Photo: Freepik

In 2025, the fashionable office shoe revolution has officially taken place. No one is chasing 12cm stilettos anymore. Instead, they are graceful, comfortable, and a little nostalgic models that seemed like "granny" until recently. But today they are the main stars of the office wardrobe.

Vogue named three pairs that would be in the top this summer.

Trendy shoes of 2025 that are worthy of attention

Low-heeled shoes with pointed toe

It is an ideal example of how restraint becomes synonymous with chic. These shoes have a low heel (slightly higher than ballet flats), a neat toe, and a very sophisticated look. They can be worn even every day — your feet won't get tired and you'll look stylish.

The most fashionable ones have a slight sheen, a metallic accent, or a thin strap. They go with everything: a business suit, a pencil skirt, or even regular jeans.

Shoes with pointed toes. Photo: Vogue

Slingbacks with a wide heel

It is a classic that does not age, but rather becomes fresher with every season. Slingbacks are shoes with an open heel and a comfortable heel, usually wide and low. In 2025, they are a real office must-have. You can wear them with anything: suits with skirts, sheath dresses, culottes, or trouser sets.

Models in light colors — milk, sand, beige — look the most elegant. If you want to be a little bolder, choose slingbacks with a square toe or metallic color.

Slingbacks with a wide heel. Photo: Vogue

Shoes with a T-shaped strap (Salomé)

These shoes look like they've been lifted from a retro movie, but with a modern twist. They have a thin T-shaped strap across the foot, a closed toe, and a low heel. The main feature is comfort and emphasis on the ankle.

Shoes with a T-shaped strap. Photo: Vogue

These shoes are a godsend for those who appreciate femininity without being too pretentious. They can be easily combined with midi skirts, light dresses, even office shorts or capris. Models made of soft leather in melted milk, light caramel or pastel colors are very popular.

