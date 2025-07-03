Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Fashion Dated trends of Summer 2025: don't buy these items

Dated trends of Summer 2025: don't buy these items

Publication time 4 July 2025 02:33
Fashion items you should refrain from buying in 2025
Woman in white. Photo: Freepik

Fashion is a fickle lady. Today she says "yes" to harem pants, and tomorrow she’s already waving them goodbye. So before you rush to the store for the latest trend, ask yourself: is this a summer love or just a fleeting crush?

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about the outdated trends of the season.

Since we're already in the midst of the season, we need to shop wisely. Some summer trends, although popular now, have a very short shelf life. You may not even remember them next year.

Fashion items you should refrain from buying in 2025

Aladdin pants are a hot trend, but it's too late. Oriental-style pants look spectacular when paired with tops, bodysuits, and high-heeled sandals. However, they are so specific that they are unlikely to become wardrobe classics. Unless, of course, you're going to a themed party next summer.

Штани-алладіни підійдуть хіба на один сезон
Alladin pants. Photo from Instagram

The lace waist accessory is like a decorative piece for pants. It can make even the simplest pair of jeans stand out. It adds charm, style, and lightness. Despite all its advantages, this trend has persisted since 2024. The chances that it will last until 2026 are slim. Therefore, it's not worth buying today.

Waist accessory is a trend that has been with us since 2024
Waist accessory. Photo from Instagram

Another trend that could quickly blow up is fringed pants. They seem made for loud parties or festivals, but they're impractical in real life.

Fringed pants are only suitable for a special occasion
Fringed pants. Photo from Instagram

Fringe clings to everything and only looks good in motion or in photos. It is not suitable for the office or coffee shops. Although it is currently popular in films, this trend will disappear by next summer.

Also read:

Bella Hadid's favorite pants — stylish choice for Summer 2025

What shoes to wear with Palazzo pants — style guide

The hottest pants color of the Summer 2025 — perfect base

fashion clothes style anti-trends year 2025
Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
