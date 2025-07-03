Woman in white. Photo: Freepik

Fashion is a fickle lady. Today she says "yes" to harem pants, and tomorrow she’s already waving them goodbye. So before you rush to the store for the latest trend, ask yourself: is this a summer love or just a fleeting crush?

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about the outdated trends of the season.

Since we're already in the midst of the season, we need to shop wisely. Some summer trends, although popular now, have a very short shelf life. You may not even remember them next year.

Fashion items you should refrain from buying in 2025

Aladdin pants are a hot trend, but it's too late. Oriental-style pants look spectacular when paired with tops, bodysuits, and high-heeled sandals. However, they are so specific that they are unlikely to become wardrobe classics. Unless, of course, you're going to a themed party next summer.

Alladin pants. Photo from Instagram

The lace waist accessory is like a decorative piece for pants. It can make even the simplest pair of jeans stand out. It adds charm, style, and lightness. Despite all its advantages, this trend has persisted since 2024. The chances that it will last until 2026 are slim. Therefore, it's not worth buying today.

Waist accessory. Photo from Instagram

Another trend that could quickly blow up is fringed pants. They seem made for loud parties or festivals, but they're impractical in real life.

Fringed pants. Photo from Instagram

Fringe clings to everything and only looks good in motion or in photos. It is not suitable for the office or coffee shops. Although it is currently popular in films, this trend will disappear by next summer.

